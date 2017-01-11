Connecticut
WTIC NewsTalk 1080
Welcome to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 on CBSConnecticut.com! Breaking News, Sports, Traffic and Weather
Connecticut Resident Dead From Listeria Outbreak
Two people are dead among six confirmed cases of Listeria in a multi-state outbreak likely linked to Ouleout cheese from Vulto Creamery of Walton, New York, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.
Woman Charged With Leaving Kids Home Alone
A Middletown woman faces four counts of risk of injury to a minor for allegedly leaving four children home alone Wednesday afternoon.
Featured Sports
March Madness: Tournament Watch 3/9
The latest Tournament Watch - Predicting the field with games played through 3/8.
NFL Free Agency 2017: Top Running Backs
This year's group of free agent running backs might have more than a few teams vying for their services.
Eat
5 Irish Cocktail Recipes
Looking to make the perfect irish cocktail for St. Patrick's Day? Why not make five instead!
Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Connecticut
For a perfect plate of the classic Irish dish on St. Patrick's Day - or any other time of year - visit these bars, restaurants and food trucks.
See
Guide To Connecticut's 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parades
Nearly 16 percent of Connecticut residents claim Irish Ancestry, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. However, in March that number appears to climb, as everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. If you are planning on wearing the green and celebrating everything Irish this March, start out with a parade. There are several throughout the state this year.
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Connecticut
Connecticut boasts a vibrant live music scene. You will find indie rock at venues throughout the river valley heading down to the shore. If you live to rock, but don’t have the patience, or funds, for over-hyped festivals, if generic pop music played in sporting arenas doesn’t excite you, check out these stages. Local favorites and new talents bring their own sounds to these intimate venues.
Play
DIY St. Patrick's Day Party Guide
Create the perfect St. Patrick's Day party from scratch with these helpful hints!
Best Lingerie Boutiques In Connecticut For Valentine's Day Gifts
Travel
Best Destinations For A Proper St. Patrick's Day
A look at some of the world's best destinations to celebrate a traditional St. Patrick's Day
5 Must-Pack Items For Finicky Spring Travel
Five suggested items for finicky travelers to bring along on their next spring vacation
Low-Cost Norwegian Air Promises Bargain Flights To Europe
Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle is promising cheap trans-Atlantic flights when it starts service to Europe this summer from Connecticut, and Rhode Island and New York's Hudson Valley.
How To Properly Clean And Store Luggage
A few tips to help keep your luggage looking as good as new
